Lt-Gen Naeem Ashraf appointed new HIT Chairman
January 04, 2017
BANGKOK: Lt-Gen Muhammad Naeem Ashraf has been appointed chairman of Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), the government in Islamabad confirmed on 2 January.
Lt Gen Ashraf replaces Lieutenant General Syed Wajid Hussain. In a meeting with Lt Gen Ashraf, Pakistan's Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said the government would assure the "all-out support of the ministry in making HIT a more vibrant organisation".
HIT is one of Pakistan's most important defence enterprises. The organisation specialises in upgrades and manufacturing a range of military vehicles including main battle tanks, armoured personnel carriers, and artillery as well as military vehicle engines and related components and associated equipment.