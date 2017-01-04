BANGKOK: Lt-Gen Muhammad Naeem Ashraf has been appointed chairman of Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), the government in Islamabad confirmed on 2 January.

Lt Gen Ashraf replaces Lieutenant General Syed Wajid Hussain. In a meeting with Lt Gen Ashraf, Pakistan's Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said the government would assure the "all-out support of the ministry in making HIT a more vibrant organisation".

HIT is one of Pakistan's most important defence enterprises. The organisation specialises in upgrades and manufacturing a range of military vehicles including main battle tanks, armoured personnel carriers, and artillery as well as military vehicle engines and related components and associated equipment.

0



0







Lt-Gen Naeem Ashraf appointed new HIT Chairman was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176633-Lt-Gen-Naeem-Ashraf-appointed-new-HIT-Chairman/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Lt-Gen Naeem Ashraf appointed new HIT Chairman" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176633-Lt-Gen-Naeem-Ashraf-appointed-new-HIT-Chairman.