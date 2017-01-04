ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday said sustained cooperation between the Muslim countries was highly imperative for confronting challenges posed by terrorism and internal divisions.

He was talking to the visiting Commander of Bahraini National Guards Lt-Gen Sheikh Mohamed bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa. Ayaz underlined the need to rectify distorted image of Islam as projected by extremists and negatively propagated by western media.

Sheikh endorsed the proposal for collaboration to confront shared challenges and urged the need for deeper engagement between the two friendly countries. Separately, Ayaz, talking to Belarus Ambassador Andrei Ermolovich, said Pakistan’s political leadership had embarked upon an unprecedented regional outreach for addressing developmental challenges.

He underlined the need for forging synergies in areas of agriculture energy and technology and stressed the role of parliamentary engagement in cementing bilateral relations. Discussing the Kashmir issue with AJK Legislative Assembly Member Sehrish Qamar, Ayaz said peaceful settlement of the dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people was imperative for the peace and development of the region.

0



0







Collective efforts prerequisite for regional peace, says Ayaz Sadiq was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 04, 2017 and was last updated on January 04, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176624-Collective-efforts-prerequisite-for-regional-peace-says-Ayaz-Sadiq/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Collective efforts prerequisite for regional peace, says Ayaz Sadiq" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176624-Collective-efforts-prerequisite-for-regional-peace-says-Ayaz-Sadiq.