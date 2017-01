KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has called 44 players for the national under-18 training camp commencing from January 8 at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad.

The camp is being conducted to prepare the youngsters for an international tour to be arranged soon.

Kamran Ashraf is the manager/camp commandant of the camp.

The trainees include: (Goalkeepers) Waqar Younis, Adeel Rao, Awais Rasheed, Akmal Hussain, Shabih-ud-din, Aimal Khan and Zubair Saleem; (Full-backs) Amjad Ali, Rizwan Ali, Waqas Ahmed, Farhan Younis, Danish and Hilaluddin; (Half-backs) Junaid Shakeel, Moin Rasool, Adeel Latif, Junaid Manzoor, Mohibullah, Ibrahim and Asad Khan; (Forwards) Awais Arshad, Khairullah, Shahzaib Khan, Ahmed Nadeem, Mohib, Waqar Ali, Naveed Alam, Abdullah Babar, Roman Khan, Syed Zain Ijaz, Arslan Haider, Murtaza Yaqoob, Amjad Rahman, Zulqarnain, Fahad Qadir, Aamir Sattar, Hammad Mansoor, Ali Raza, Wasim, Zakirullah, Ghazanfar, Asad Arshad, Haleem Usman and Ahmed Farhan.

