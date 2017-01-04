In-house oil

This refers to the news report, ‘ICST urges govt to enhance production of edible oil’ (Jan 2). The reservations shown by the Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) are genuine which should be taken into account in order to save $2 billion annual oil import bill. There are a lot of sun flower farms near Tarnol, Islamabad. Seeds of sunflower can be used for the production of edible oil. Small farmers must be encouraged to grow more such plants whose seeds can be used for edible oil production.

All provincial governments should facilitate farmers by providing them cheap fertilizers, insecticides, quality tested seeds etc. The governments should fix the target of production like the one set for the wheat production – 25.8 million tonne. This will generate competition among farmers and the maximum target set by each provincial government can be achieved. Efforts of both the federal and provincial governments can produce the desired results. Furthermore, monopoly of middlemen and industrialists must also be checked so that the interests of small farmers can be safeguarded. As a result, the country will be able to save foreign exchange for other essential commodities.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

