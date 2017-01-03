DERA MURAD JAMALI/ QUETTA: As many as 10 people were injured in two landmine blasts occurred in two different areas of the Nasirabad district on Monday. Six FC personnel were injured in a landmine blast near Quetta.

According to police sources, the victims were on way in a tractor when it hit a planted landmine beside the road, which went off near Eisa Khan Water Well near Tehsil Chithar area, Nasirabad. Five people namely Hussain Baksh, Ghulam Ali Shah, Zahir Shah, Momin Shah and Moran Machi Khan sustained injuries in the blast.

Meanwhile, five persons received wounds in another landmine explosion when a bus hit the planted landmine roadside which went off at Kanri near the Chithar area. Two of them injured were identified as Ameer Ali and Imam Bakhsh.

All the injured were referred to a nearby hospital where some of the victims were referred to a Larkana based hospital for further treatment in view of their critical condition. Law enforcement agencies reached the areas and started search to trace suspects.

Sabah adds: Meanwhile, six Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel were injured in a landmine explosion near Quetta’s Western Bypass on Monday. The landmine exploded as a convoy of FC personnel arrived at the firing range located on the Western bypass. Six FC personnel including Naik Latif, Naib Subedar Shafi, Sepoy Saifur Rehman, Sepoy Qasim, Hawaldar Awalur Rehman and Razaur Rehman sustained injuries in the incident.

They were immediately shifted to the Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) where one of them is reportedly in critical condition. A heavy contingent of police and FC personnel arrived at the scene.

