ISLAMABAD: The issue of appointment of Secretary General of Pakistan Muslim League-Q resolved amicably with the appointment of Tariq Bashir Cheema as its new Secretary General in place of Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed.

PML-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain made the appointment of Tariq Bashir Cheema after hectic consultation with the party while Senator Mushahid Hussain, who has been active in the parliamentary politics with heading two important committee—Senate’s Defense Committee and Parliamentary Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor—will continue to lead the party in the Upper House of the Parliament as a Parliamentary leader.

The General Council meeting of the PML-Q which was held on October 21, last year had given powers to its President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to nominate the main office-bearers of the party.

Tariq Bashir Cheema hails from political family of Bahawalpur and served as a District Nazim Bahawalpur and currently elected as a member of National Assembly on PML-Q ticket and heading the Standing Committee of National Assembly on Science and Technology.

Tariq Bashir Cheema initially started his political carrier with the PPP and his association with the PPP spans over two decades but left the party after 2002 general elections and joined the PML-Q.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, who left the office of Secretary General of PML-Q after a decade, had made a telephonic call to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to thank him for his confidence during the tenure of party’s Secretary General.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain praised the services of Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed for the party and said that party will continue to get benefit from his services and advices. Following the announcement of new Secretary General, Senator Mushahid Hussain also called Tariq Bashir Cheema and congratulated him on his appointment and hoped that the PML-Q will play a positive role in the national politics under his leadership. While Senator Kamil Ali Agha said a grand reception will soon be held in Islamabad to acknowledge the services of Senator Mushahid Hussain.

