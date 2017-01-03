Rawalpindi: Police on Monday arrested 15 lawbreakers including two violators of Punjab Sound System Ordinance besides recovering 3,080 grams of ‘charras’, 10 liter wine, 14 bottles of liquor, three 30-bore pistols, with three rounds, a 9mm pistol with 14 rounds, and a 12-bore gun from their possession.

According to spokesman of Rawalpindi police RA Bazar Police held Nadir for having 530 grams of ‘charras’. Civil Line Police netted Sher Khan and recovered 1,150 grams of ‘charras’, while Tahir was sent behind bars on recovery of 250 grams of ‘charras’.

Wah Cantt Police apprehended Shamsher for carrying 1,150 grams of ‘charras’. Bani Police recovered three bottles of liquor and nabbed Daniyal. Four liquor bottles were also recovered from the possession of Anwar.

Wah Cantt Police seized 10 liter wine and arrested Nadeem. Rawat Police conducted a raid and rounded up Farhan with six bottles of liquor. Other accused were sent behind bars for having illegal weapons and liquor. Meanwhile, New Town Police rounded up Khalid Hussain and Sheikh Idrees on violation of Punjab Sound System Ordinance.

0



0







15 outlaws arrested in Rawalpindi was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176339-15-outlaws-arrested-in-Rawalpindi/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "15 outlaws arrested in Rawalpindi" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176339-15-outlaws-arrested-in-Rawalpindi.