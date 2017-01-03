Man shot dead by proclaimed offender

LAHORE

A young man was shot dead by a proclaimed offender in Shahdara police limits. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Aizaz-ur-Rehman.

Police said the victim’s nephew Osama of Lajpat Road had exchanged some harsh words with the suspect Rana Nisar. The victim Aizaz-ul-Rehman interfered in the matter of Osama and accused Nisar. It infuriated the suspect who went home, brought a weapon and shot at the victim. He was shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The accused was declared PO in the murder of his brother-in-law.

SUICIDE: A 50-year-old man committed suicide in the Sanda police limits. Police handed over body to the victim’s family after completing legal formalities. Police said victim Sufyan Ahmad of Fazliya Colony was frustrated due to poverty issue. On the day of the incident, he strangled himself with a rope tied to a fan. A family member spotted the body and informed police. a police team reached at the spot on information, removed the body to morgue for autopsy and collected forensic evidences from crime scene.

LICENSING: Until the issuance of licensing postage stamps for the year 2017, the licensing centres will remain closed in the city. The DIG Traffic Lahore Syed Ahmad Mobeen has contacted Post Master General for rapid issuance of postal stamps, whereas in reply the Post Master General has assured DIG Traffic that by Jan 4, 2017 postage stamps will be issued. The DIG Traffic further added that applications for International Licenses will only be entertained in this period and for the sake of public information this notice has also been displayed at all the licensing centres.

Bodies not found: Police have yet to recover bodies of a woman and her daughter murdered by his former husband in Nawan Kot.

Police searched drain on pagination of the suspect where he had dumped the bodies after chopping them into pieces. The search operation was abandoned as the darkness prevailed. Investigation officers said they have called for cranes to resume the operation Tuesday (today). An abduction case has been registered against suspect Muhammad Tufail. An IO said the accused had confessed his crime. In his confession statement, the accused said he had developed differences and divorced her.

Two injured: Two workers were injured when roof of a factory collapsed in Shadbagh on Monday.

The injured were identified as Aqeel, son of Rafiq, of Shadbagh and Shafique, son of Karam Din, of Ghorhay Shah. Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to Mayo Hospital. Police collected evidences and said the building was in a dilapidated condition.

0



0







Man shot dead by proclaimed offender was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176318-Man-shot-dead-by-proclaimed-offender/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Man shot dead by proclaimed offender" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176318-Man-shot-dead-by-proclaimed-offender.