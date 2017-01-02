KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman on Sunday resumed his war of words with his ex-party President Javed Hashmi, calling him insane.

Javed Hashmi is in that age where he does not even know himself what he is saying. Hashmi has gone insane, Khan said while replying to a question about Javed Hashmi during his media talk.

Javed Hashmi, who resigned from the PTI after differences with Imran Khan following the 2014 protest sit-in in Islamabad, claimed that Khan had made a deal with the-then chief justice to come into power through a judicial martial law during the anti-government campaign.

Imran Khan said 2017 is the year of justice as it will start with the Panamagate case and truth will prevail.

Talking about the problems of Karachi, Imran Khan said if the people of Karachi do not pressurise the administration to solve their basic problems, then Karachi will become another Mohenjodaro.

Imran Khan also announced to arrange a big walk and carry out a protest for the basic necessities of the people of Karachi in his next visit.

0



0







Javed Hashmi not mentally sound, declares Imran was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 02, 2017 and was last updated on January 02, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176190-Javed-Hashmi-not-mentally-sound-declares-Imran/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Javed Hashmi not mentally sound, declares Imran" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176190-Javed-Hashmi-not-mentally-sound-declares-Imran.