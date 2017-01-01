New Year celebrations

Jubilant youths dance, chat and clap; no unpleasant incident occurs due to security arrangements

MURREE: The tourist resort attracted a heavy influx of tourists on the New Year. Groups of jubilant youths were seen dancing, clapping and chanting at the Mall.

The GPO Chowk was the most attractive place where a fabulous display of fireworks was witnessed.

Hafiz Jawaid Akhter, President Citizen Forum Murree; Nadeem Akhlas Abbasi, General Secretary; and Yasir Riyasat Abbasi, General Secretary Murree Hotel Association, were in contact with the local administration to avoid any unpleasant situation on the occasion. They expressed satisfaction over the law and order arrangements. The security arrangements were befitting, as no unpleasant incident was reported.

Vehicular traffic also remained under control in the city area as the traffic wardens were extra vigilant.

The tourists, particularly families in the area of GPO Chowk, were restricted to their hotel rooms for hours, as it was almost impossible to walk on the Mall. Meanwhile, a large number of tourists also joined the New Year celebrations at the PC Bhurban where a musical concert and fireworks were arranged for the tourists. The negative side was the absence of snowfall due to the continuing dry spell countrywide.

