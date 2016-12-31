Rawalpindi

The Mayor of Rawalpindi, Sardar Naseem has many developmental and welfare projects in hand for implementation after taking oath of his office today (Saturday) but the most agonizing issue for him like the citizens is nuisance of traffic suspensions on Benazir Bhutto Road which needs resolution on priority basis.

Talking to ‘The News’ Sardar Naseem said that resolution of frequent traffic congestions on Benazir Bhutto Road was his utmost priority.

Sardar Naseem said that a comprehensive plan would be chalked out to overcome traffic issues on permanent basis. Construction of interchanges would be the main component of the new project for resolving traffic suspension in Benazir Bhutto Road. Numbers of flyovers are also part of the project in different sections of the city, he added.

The problem has been discussed with the Punjab chief minister who has directed preparing a feasibility study of the new traffic project for Rawalpindi. RDA has been directed to start working on feasibility study. However, funds for enforcement of this project would be allocated in the next budget of 2017-18. The project would then be implemented in phases, he added.

Another major problem, which wrecks the minds of the citizens is the presence of encroachments in every part of the metropolitan and this dilemma is also among the top priority of the mayor for resolution. A plan would be devised to end encroachments from Rawalpindi city. Steps would be taken to end all types of encroachments particularly from main parts of the city like Raja Bazaar, Barra Market, Liaquat Road, Jinnah Road, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Commercial Market, New Katarian etc. Encroachers have illegally occupied places to run their business, he told. He termed the presence of encroachments in Rawalpindi inefficiency of TMA authorities. However, with the implementation of effective plan, people of the city would witness difference in terms of abolishment of encroachments.

The third major plan which revolves in the mind of mayor is provision of potable water to the inhabitants of Rawalpindi. The ‘Saaf Pani’ project would also be introduced in the Rawalpindi Metropolitan as well like other parts of Punjab, Sardar Naseem told.

Replying a query related to incomplete project of Women and Children Hospital at old TB Hospital site, Sardar Naseem said that the prime minister has expressed his consent to complete this health institution. Measures to complete this leftover health scheme would be initiated soon, he added.

0



0







Mayor brings in lots of uplift projects for Rawalpindi was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 31, 2016 and was last updated on December 31, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175682-Mayor-brings-in-lots-of-uplift-projects-for-Rawalpindi/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Mayor brings in lots of uplift projects for Rawalpindi" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175682-Mayor-brings-in-lots-of-uplift-projects-for-Rawalpindi.