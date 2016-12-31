The Sindh High Court granted on Friday protective bail to former vice chancellor and the registrar of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology

Dr Zafar Iqbal and Dr Fahimuddin, former vice chancellor and the registrar of the Fuuast respectively, approached the court for obtaining protective bail in a fresh call notice issued by the National Accountability Bureau.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that petitioners were earlier cleared by the NAB in an inquiry related to misappropriation of over Rs100 million in the purchase of computers, electric cables and the hiring of a security agency.

He submitted that the NAB had again issued call notices to the petitioners and expressed apprehension that they would be arrested.

An SHC division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar after the preliminary hearing of the petition issued notices to the NAB deputy prosecutor general and others.

The court also granted protective bail to the petitioners subject to the furnishing of a surety of Rs200,000 and directed them to cooperate during the investigation if required.

