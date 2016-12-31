SHC forms commission to probe failure to provide drinking water

Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro to find out why sanitation

conditions are worsening in Sindh

The Sindh High Court on Friday constituted a commission comprising Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro to conduct an in-depth probe into the authorities’ failure to provide clean drinking water, sanitation facilities and a healthy environment to the people of the province.

The commission will record its findings about reasons why the residents of Sindh do not get clean drinking water as well as why sanitary conditions are deteriorating in Sindh.

The commission will also examine the statutory role played by the Sindh Environment Protection Agency on issues under the environment protection act, 2014.

It is also tasked with examining officials or material from relevant agencies/organizations, inclusive of all the civic and land-owning agencies

The commission has also issued notices to the chief secretary, the law secretary, the additional attorney general, the advocate general, the managing director of North South Urban Service Corporation, the director general of the Sindh Environment Protection Agency, the local government secretary, the public health and engineering secretary, the planning and development secretary, the solid waste management board secretary and the petitioner, Shahab Usto.

The commission has directed all the officials concerned to appear in person along with concise statements containing necessary details regarding providing/supplying clean water to the residents of Sindh, besides the deteriorating condition of sanitation, adverse effects on environment, the remedial measures taken in this regard and whether any results had been achieved or not.

The commission was constituted on the direction of the Supreme Court at a hearing of a petition seeking the provision of clean drinking water and a safe environment to the citizens of Sindh.

A two-member Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim, observed that it was a serious issue because when citizens were deprived of clean drinking water even in Karachi, what be situation would in other parts of the province.

Shahab Usto submitted in the petition that the provincial government had created the northern Sindh urban service in 2009-10 which was required to deliver a sustainable water supply, sewerage and solid waste services in a safe, efficient and effective manner in eight districts of the upper province -- Sukkur, New Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Ghotki.

He submitted that the organisation was created by obtaining $500 million from the Asian Development Bank, which had not benefited the public at large of the districts; instead sub-soil water was further contaminated.

He alleged that the provincial government had failed to provide drinking water to the public at large of the upper Sindh; instead, the sub-soil water which the locals had to consume was contaminated and not fit for human consumption.

The petitioner submitted that the provision of clean drinking water was a question of public importance and the fundamental rights of the residents of Sindh living not only in the eight districts but also of people living in lower Sindh.

He had requested the court to constitute a commission to probe the allegations levelled in the petition.

The court had also directed that the federal government, the Sindh government or any organisation under their control cooperate with the commission.

Farming opportunities

The Sindh chief minister held a meeting with Shunxing Agriculture Group (Food and Agriculture) chairman Ze Wang.

The company is looking forward to investing in cattle, fruit and vegetable farming and processing plants in Sindh.

Shah told the Shunxing Agriculture Group chairman that the mango and guava of Sindh were popular not only in Pakistan but across the world.

He offered the Chinese company to set up a fruit processing plant in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas or Karachi wherever it finds it suitable and assured that the provincial government would fully support the firm in its endeavours.

The chairman of the company said he would visit Karachi shortly to assess the required capacity and location of the plant and then sign a memorandum of understanding for further investment.

0



0







SHC forms commission to probe failure to provide drinking water was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 31, 2016 and was last updated on December 31, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175651-SHC-forms-commission-to-probe-failure-to-provide-drinking-water/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "SHC forms commission to probe failure to provide drinking water" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175651-SHC-forms-commission-to-probe-failure-to-provide-drinking-water.