Provincial information adviser Moula Bux Chandio said on Friday that Pakistan People’s Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari’s return to the country and announcement that he would reach the parliament through election had distressed the party’s opponents.

Talking to reporters at the Bilawal House, Chandio said the PPP’s opponents were completely frustrated and had accepted their psychological defeat. “Now those who were propagating the PPP co-chairman should be better off remaining silent,” he added.

Chandio said Zardari would play a vital role in the parliament. “The masses of Pakistan fully believe in the political wisdom and vision of Asif Ali Zardari and have welcomed him decision of to become part of the parliament,” he maintained.

“The PPP’s activists are not only happy over this decision, but in high spirits after the announcement.”

Chandio said the people of Pakistan were facing complicated problems for a long time but the federal government had failed to solve them.

“There is only hope in Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who can overcome these problems,” he added.

PTI chief

Chandio said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan had never considered addressing the problems faced by the people of Sindh.

He added that the PTI chief through his flawed strategies was actually helping the federal government following the Panama Leaks scandal.

The adviser said the PPP was preparing for a long march in the coming days and its activities would increase as the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was preparing for a countrywide tour.

Chandio said Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan activists had in a single stroke cut off their ties with their party’s founder.

He advised Dr Farooq Sattar, the MQM-P chief, to come up with a new strategy for the current political arena.

0



0







Opponents petrified of Zardari: Chandio was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 31, 2016 and was last updated on December 31, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175649-Opponents-petrified-of-Zardari-Chandio/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Opponents petrified of Zardari: Chandio" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175649-Opponents-petrified-of-Zardari-Chandio.