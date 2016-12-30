NAVTCC plans electronic media training

Islamabad

The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) is all set to offer several courses for electronic media.

“To help journalists and electronic media workers meet the needs of the current times, we’re going to begin training courses on reporting, editing, linear editing, graphics and mobile journalism next month. These courses will begin in January,” NAVTCC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema told a group of journalists, who called on him at the NAVTTC Headquarters here on Thursday.

Among visitors were Rana Jawad, Raja Musaddiq, Iftikhar Shirazi, Tahir Khalil, Khalid Azeem, Muhammad Akram Malik, Sardar Hameed, Rehman Azhar, Ammar Masood, Khalid Jamil and Afzal Butt.

The NAVTTC ED urged journalists to benefit from modern technologies and electronic gadgets to enhance their capacity and thus, mobilising the people’s opinion on various national issues. He said the electronic media was booming in the country but proper training was required for TV journalists to maintain greater balance in the coverage of everyday issues.

Cheema said unfortunately, the technical and vocational sectors had not been a priority of the country’s policymakers for more than half a century though the developed world paid great attention to the field and became powerful and economically stable.

He apprised visitors of the role of NAVTTC as a federal organisation mandated with providing technical and vocational training to the unemployed youths of the country. “Media can play the most significant role in changing the typical conventional mindset of our people and attract youth towards this sector,” he said.

The journalists made suggestions for the proposed electronic media courses in line with the modern technological requirements of the media. They said the step of the NAVTTC to train media persons to make them technically sound was commendable.

The journalists said there was a shortage of trained cameramen and non-linear editors in the electronic media and therefore, the proposed course would help produce qualified people to meet the shortage. They promised to provide the NAVTCC with relevant members of their organisations to deliver lectures to the trainees of the course.

