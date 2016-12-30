CHARSADDA: District naib nazim of Charsadda Masawir Shah escaped unhurt when unidentified gunmen opened fire at his vehicle in Rajjar town.Jamaat-e-Islami district president Muhammad Riaz Khan addressed a press conference on Thursday to condemn the attack on his party leader.He said that such coward acts could not cow down his party leaders. He vowed to continue to serve the masses.Meanwhile, district council also condemned the attack.The council asked the police to arrest the attackers within 48 hours.The councillors asked the government to provide protection to the elected representatives, adding the police failed to provide security to the citizens.

