School in Turbat

It is sad that the students of a boys’ government high school in Thatta Khalil union council attend their classes in a graveyard. The same place also serves as a playground for those children during their recess time. The school is located ten kilometres from the Taxila-GT Road which is three kilometres from the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway. The government primary school was set up in 1905 for children of 14 villages, but only has 12 classrooms for 650 students.

The schoolchildren are deprived of their basic rights and sit under the hot sun to get an education. The boys do not have any facilities to conduct their practical classes and are compelled to go to a girls’ school to do those. It is hoped that the government will realise its responsibility and provide schoolchildren with classrooms so that their education does not suffer.

Shakeel Phullan

Turbat

