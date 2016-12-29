-
HAFIZABAD City News
Accident claims life
HAFIZABAD: A 12-year-old boy was killed while two others sustained injuries in an accident near Dohnoay Dogran village on Wednesday.
Three friends, Zain, 12, Danish, 13, and Shahroz, 14, were on their way by a motorbike when their bike collided with a donkey-cart coming from opposite direction. As a result, Zain died on the spot while Danish and Shahroz sustained injuries.
3 cops booked for negligence
HAFIZABAD: On the order of the DPO, Sukheke police on Wednesday booked three policemen of the same police station for negligence.
Ameer Ali, an accused in a triple murder case, had committed suicide in Sukheke police lock-up one day ago. Later, the DPO had suspended muharrar Khalid Javed, naib muharrar Tauqir Ahmad and constable Manzoor Hussain on the charge of negligence.