Nine-year-old thief caught

From Our Correspondent

GUJRANWALA: A nine-year-old boy was caught red-handed when he was stealing a purse of a woman in a wedding ceremony at Wapda Town on Wednesday.

A marriage ceremony was going on when Huzaifa allegedly tried to steal a purse of a woman guest but he was caught red-handed by a security guard with the help of CCTV cameras. Later, Huzaifa told Sadar police that he was a student of class five and he was a member of a robbers’ gang consisting of four other boys. He said that his accomplices fled when he was caught by the security guard. The police have started investigation.

5 INJURED IN ACCIDENT: Five people were injured in an accident at Qila Chand Bypass on Wednesday.

A van was carrying passengers to Lahore from Daska when it overturned on a road. As a result, Nazia Bibi, Manzooran Bibi, Muhammad Boota, Saleem and Aslam were injured.

Education official held for taking bribe

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment circle officer on Wednesday arrested an official of the Education Department for taking bribe.

Shafqat Ali gave an application to the ACE stating that Education Department Transfer and Posting Branch incharge accused Abdul Latif was demanding Rs 1,000 from him for transfer of a naib qasid. At this, the ACE team raided and arrested him red-handed when he was taking bribe money. A case has been registered against the accused person.

