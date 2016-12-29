New Year night

Steps finalised against wheelie doers

From Our Correspondent

BAHAWALPUR: The district administration Wednesday devised an effective drive against wheelie doers on the eve of New Year night.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur city Rao Tasleem Akhter chaired a meeting in this regard. The meeting was attended by the officials of Traffic Police, Punjab Police and other officers of the departments concerned.

The meeting decided that a special police force would be deployed to ensure safe driving on the eve of New Year night. Meanwhile, DCO Bahawalnagar Azhar Hayat imposed a ban on displaying of arms, aerial firing, one wheeling and silencer-less motorbikes driving in the district’s limits on the eve of New Year night.

0



0







BAHAWALPUR City News was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175289-BAHAWALPUR-City-News/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "BAHAWALPUR City News" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175289-BAHAWALPUR-City-News.