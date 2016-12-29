Print Story
BAHAWALPUR
New Year night
Steps finalised against wheelie doers
From Our Correspondent
BAHAWALPUR: The district administration Wednesday devised an effective drive against wheelie doers on the eve of New Year night.
Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur city Rao Tasleem Akhter chaired a meeting in this regard. The meeting was attended by the officials of Traffic Police, Punjab Police and other officers of the departments concerned.
The meeting decided that a special police force would be deployed to ensure safe driving on the eve of New Year night. Meanwhile, DCO Bahawalnagar Azhar Hayat imposed a ban on displaying of arms, aerial firing, one wheeling and silencer-less motorbikes driving in the district’s limits on the eve of New Year night.