Multi-disciplinary research & innovations emphasised

PESHAWAR: Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said on Wednesday ours was the age of multi-disciplinary research and innovations, adding the institutions engaged in such pursuits with success stories were doing a great job.

He was speaking as a chief guest at the first day of the 2nd International Conference on Emerging Trends in Engineering, Management and Sciences in City University of Science and Information Technology.

City University of Science and Information Technology President Saboor Sethi, Vice-Chancellor Dr Attaullah Shah and a large number of academicians and students were present at the moot.

The governor appreciated the efforts made by the organising committee of the conference. He said the organisers provided a platform to scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, policy-makers and industrialists to come closer for developing innovative solutions.

He said Pakistan in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular was placed at a very significant geostrategic position and as a gateway to the global trade. The governor said an investment of more than $50 billion under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project would change the destiny of the region.

Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said it was now up to the engineers and scientists to exploit the opportunities in the best interest of the nation provided under the mega project.

