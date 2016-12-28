RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday pledged that the army will continue to perform its role towards national security.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS was addressing officers of the Rawalpindi Garrison at the General Headquarters auditorium.

Gen Bajwa’s address focused on professional matters and security challenges. He acknowledged and appreciated the role and sacrifices of officers as leaders in strengthening the institution, particularly during the Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

The army chief also shared his thoughts about the prevailing security environment and the challenges confronting the Pakistan armed forces and the way forward.

