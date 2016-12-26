Zardari in action, to form anti-govt alliance

Says he will give a surprise on Dec 27; situation for early election to develop soon; Lahore will be hub of politics; Shujaat meets PPP co-chairman; Bilawal says his heart open for Fatima Bhutto, Zulfikar Junior

KARACHI: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has come into action to form an anti-government alliance as Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Sunday met the PPP leader here at the Bilawal House.

According to reports, they discussed an anti-government alliance and four demands of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. They agreed to continue contacts with each other.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain stressed the need for a grand alliance of the opposition for the country. "We will not let democracy be hijacked," the PML-Q leader said. He appealed to all the opposition parties to unite on a one-point agenda for national cause.

Interesting dialogues were exchanged by both leaders during the meeting. The former president said that their hold will now be in the Punjab at which the PML-Q leader responded by saying that Zardari should visit his residence there.

Meanwhile, talking to the media after visiting Mazar-e-Quaid on Sunday, Asif Zardari said that he will reveal his further course of action and provide good news in his address on December 27. Zardari said that the situation for early election will develop soon, adding that Lahore will be the hub of politics.

The former president also accepted his links with Anwar Majeed, who is being investigated by law enforcement agencies. Asif Ali Zardari said one should ask Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar about what happened to Anwar Majeed.

He said he was certain Dr Asim will get justice, adding that he remains in contact with Dr Asim and his lawyers.

Commenting on the raids on Anwar Majeed's house and offices, Zardari said he had relations with Anwar Majeed. "Yes, I have relations with Anwar Majeed. As for what happened to him and why it happened, how it happened, ask the interior minister about it," he said.

Zardari said that he was undergoing medical treatment in America and London and follow-up was also conducted in Dubai, adding that he had traveled to Pakistan after permission from doctors present in London and America.

On the occasion, he pledged to make Quaid-i-Azam's Pakistan. Speaking indirectly, he advised the media to think positive and not to make news only for the sake of producing it. Zardari said that the media should point out the faults but should portray everyone as positive.

Meanwhile, just two days after his landing in Karachi, Asif Ali Zardari visited the Jinnah hospital and inquired about the health of his close aide Dr Asim Hussain who is facing corruption related cases.

Zardari arrived at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) of the Jinnah hospital where Dr Asim has been admitted for the last few days. He is under treatment for heart ailment.

Zardari inquired after Asim Hussain who is also the president of PPP Karachi Division and held a one-on-one meeting with him during which various issues relating to the cases were discussed.

PPP's prominent lawyer Farooq H Naek and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah were also present in the meeting. Asif Ali Zardari presented a bouquet to Dr Asim at the hospital.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the Mazar-e-Quaid to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation.

He laid a floral wreath at the Mazar and offered Fateha. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other cabinet members were also present on the occasion.

While talking to the media there, Bilawal called for coordinated efforts to make Pakistan a nation envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Replying to a question, Bilawal said he has no contact with Fatima Bhutto and Zulfikar Junior for a long time. Bilawal said Fatima and Zulfikar are his relatives and his heart is open for them.

He said irrespective of the politics, both are part of his family. Replying to another question, he said people should wait what good news Asif Zardari will give on 27th December.

Meanwhile, in a message released by the PPP media cell, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pledged to uphold the vision of the Founder of the Nation and said that we are fortunate for having a visionary leader like him who snatched freedom through his untiring political struggle and skills.

He said that Pakistan achieved independence from the imperial yoke seven decades ago through a democratic struggle but the untimely death of the nation's greatest statesman impeded the journey to a democratic system.

Therefore, he said, the best way to pay homage to Quaid-i-Azam is to pursue his vision of a democratic, safe and secure strong and progressive model Muslim nation on the world map.

Bilawal also visited the St Partrick's Church to greet the Christian community on the festive occasion of Christmas. Bilawal cut a Christmas cake and said that the minorities in Pakistan have the desire for peace and tolerance in the country. He said the laws might differ on the rights of the minorities but there was no difference in the hearts and mind of the people. He said that he has complete respect for all people irrespective of religion.

