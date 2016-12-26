LAHORE

Lahore College for Women University’s Sirajuddin Dramatics Society has won the first prize in a drama competition organised by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at Government College University. According to a press release, the drama “Gawahi” staged by LCWU team was directed and coordinated by Ms Ayesha Bilal, Dr Faleeha Kazmi and Ms Aisha Saddiqa. It was a symbolic performance which blends various sorts of theatre techniques. Gawahi was highly applauded by audience and judges due to the blend of extraordinary characterisation, light, sound, narration, symbolism and dialogues.

