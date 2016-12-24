SUKKUR: The Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, while addressing the Qambar district bar, said that the media should report if they come to know about a Jirga being held anywhere while it’s the duty of police to register cases against those who conduct Jirgas.

He said that the ban on Jirgas must continue. Meanwhile, Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah laid the foundation stone of the Pano Aqil Judicial Complex and inaugurated the Identification and Surety Branch in Ghotki.

The Chief Justice, while addressing the ceremonies, said that the process of appointment of judges purely on merit had started. Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said that there would be equal opportunities for the lawyers from all parts of Sindh in appointment in the judiciary.

He said that the Banking Court, the Labour Court and the Anti-Corruption Courts existed in Sukkur, and he opined that these courts were sufficient, but if the number of cases exceeded from 300 to 500 then similar courts would also be established in Ghotki.

Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah donated Rs100,000 to the DBA of Ghotki for purchasing books for the library. The Chief Justice, while addressing the District Bar Association, urged the young lawyers to work hard and get themselves selected for the post of judges.

He said that it was not the mandate of the Judicial Administration System to fix salaries of the judges nor fix the fees of the lawyers. Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said that direct jurisdiction status had been given to Mirpur Mathello, Dahariki and Obaro towns, and said that the people of these towns would be benefited.

He said that there would be an ATC and an ATC judge in Mirpur Mathello to reduce the burden on the judges. He said that a senior civil judge would be appointed soon for Dahariki court.

Senior High Court Judge and Chairman of the Development Committee, Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, also addressed the Mirpur Mathello Bar. Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah cut a cake to celebrate the diamond jubilee of an old building which was constructed in 1916 in Pano Aqil.

