LAHORE: Senior journalist of daily Jang Syed Muhammad Anwar Qadwai died of heart attack on Friday. He was 72.

His Namaz-i-Janaza will be offered on Saturday (today) after Zohar prayer at his residence 389-Jehanzeb Block, Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore. Qadwai suffered heart attack after he reached back to home from his duty. He was taken to hospital but he could not survive the attack. He has been survived by his widow, two sons and two daughters.

Qadwai started his journalistic career at daily Nawa-i-Waqt and worked as reporter and columnist. He joined the daily Jang in 1996 and remained associated with the organization till his death. He also won first APNS award. He had been very close to top personalities like Nawaz Sharif, Maulana Shah Ahmad Noorani and Pir Mardan Shah (Pir Pagara). He also wrote a book on Nawaz Sharif. Anwar Qadwai acquired his LLB degree from Aligarh University. His father Syed Ameeruddin Qadwai had been a minister in the united India.

His death has been condoled by President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Governor Rafiq Rajwana, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, federal and provincial ministers, Maryam Aurangzeb, Irfan Siddiqui, Asif Zardari, Imran Khan, Jehangir Tarin, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others. They termed death of Qadwai an irreparable loss to the nation and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.

