LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq said the PML-N government had badly failed to fulfil its election promises in the last three years while the only performance its ministers and advisers displayed was to augment their bank balances and properties.

The rulers have made the country an open market for India favouring Delhi by upsetting the balance of trade between the two countries and bringing country’s industry and agriculture sectors on the brink of ruin, he said while talking to media at Mansoora after an opening session of a three-day meeting of JI central Shoora.

Sirajul Haq said Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had been a loan specialist for the World Bank and donor organisations and burdened the poor masses of the country under loans from the IMF and the World Bank. The JI chief said if judiciary disappointed the nation on the issue of corruption, the masses would hold courts on roads and crossings where the hands of the oppressed masses would be on the throat of the plunderers.

He said it seemed that courts wanted someone else to bear the burden of cleansing corruption. He said the JI had approached the judiciary because it believed that courts could play a most effective role in wiping out corruption.

0



0







Govt has failed on all fronts: Siraj was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174133-Govt-has-failed-on-all-fronts-Siraj/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Govt has failed on all fronts: Siraj" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174133-Govt-has-failed-on-all-fronts-Siraj.