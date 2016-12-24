KARACHI: Ushna Sohail and Sara Mansoor cruised into the final of ladies singles event in Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Tennis Championships at S Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad on Friday.

Ushna faced tough resistance from Sarah Mahboob in the semi-final. Sarah took lead in the first set but Ushna staged a comeback and won the second and third set to secure final berth.

In the second semi-final, top seed Sara Mansoor outclassed Meheq Khokhar in straight sets.

In the boys’ U18 singles event, Muzammil Murtaza and Yousaf Khan qualified for the final after beating their respective opponents.

In the boys U14 summit clash, top seed Mohammad Shoaib defeated Hamza Bin Rehan in straight sets.

