KARACHI: Seasoned Farhan Mehboob, who was seeded third in the men’s event, overpowered top seed Farhan Zaman in straight sets to win the summit clash of DG Rangers (Sindh) National Squash Championship — 2016 at Sindh Rangers Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi, the other day.

Farhan Mehboob took 42 minutes to upset Farhan Zaman by 11-7, 11-6, 12-10 score and claim the title.

In the women’s event final, second seed Samar Anjum stunned top seed Sadia Gul by 11-4, 10-12, 11-3 score in 24 minutes.

0



0







Farhan Mehboob stuns Farhan Zaman to claim squash title was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174110-Farhan-Mehboob-stuns-Farhan-Zaman-to-claim-squash-title/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Farhan Mehboob stuns Farhan Zaman to claim squash title" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174110-Farhan-Mehboob-stuns-Farhan-Zaman-to-claim-squash-title.