SC asks SHC to fix Ayyan’s case in 2nd week of Jan

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Sindh High Court (SHC) to fix the pending case of model Ayyan Ali in the 2nd week of January 2017.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the plea of model Ayyan Ali, praying for early hearing of her pending case with the Sindh High Court.

Appearing on notice, Latif Khosa, counsel for Ayyan Ali submitted before the court that the case of his client, seeking permission for going abroad has been delayed for the last two years. He said that the apex court had twice directed the learned Sindh High Court to decide the pending case of his client but still it has not been decided and his client is not being allowed to go abroad.

Citing General (R) Pervez Musharraf’s case, Latif Khosa contended that the former President was a powerful man and managed to go abroad. Justice Mian Saqib Nisar however, replied that the court never gives decision under pressure.

“We have always given verdicts according to our conscience and there was no pressure on the court while giving verdict in Mushraf’s case”, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked.

Latif Khosa contended that the Interior Ministry has been stressing on Ayyan’s Ali departure case adding that had the Interior Ministry focused on eliminating terrorism, it would have been eliminated. The court however, asked the learned counsel to avoid such discussion in the court and directed the Sindh High Court to fix the case of the model in the 2nd week of January.

The court also issued direction that the Referee Judge should decide the instant case. Additional Attorney General informed the court that the Sindh High Court had already sent the matter to the Refree Judge while Chief Justice Sindh High Court had appointed a Refree Judge to hear the matter.

Latif Khosa told the court that there was a stay on the contempt case proceedings against Secretary Interior as well. The court however, observed that it would be proper to let the verdict of Referee Judge come first then all other applications would be heard collectively, and adjourned further hearing until 3rd week of January 2017.

On September 21, 2016, the court had disposed of cases pertaining to removing name of model Ayyan Ali from Exit Control List (ECL) and directed the Sindh High Court to decide the pending case of supermodel until October 3.

On July 26, the court had extended till September 21, the suspension of operation of arrest warrant of model Ayyan Ali in a murder case of a customs officer and directed the lady to join the ongoing investigation in the instant matter.

While on July 22, the court in an interim order had suspended the operation of arrest warrant of Ayyan Ali and had issued notices to Secretary Interior, Station Head Officer (SHO) Police Station Waris Khan, Rawalpindi and others.

Ayyan Ali filed the application under Order XXIII Rule (1) and (6) of the Supreme Court Rules 1980 through her counsel Sardar Muhammad Latif Khosa against the arrest warrant procured by the SHO, Waris Khan Police Station, Rawalpindi on July 21, 2016.

Her counsel Sardar Latif Khosa, had submitted before the court that his client’s name was removed from the ECL but the authorities again put her name on the ECL.

