KARACHI: Sara Mansoor, Mehak Khokhar, Ushna Suhail and Sarah Mahboob Khan cruised into the semi-finals of the women’s event in the Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Tennis Championships at the S Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad on Thursday.

In the first quarter-final, top seed Sara Mansoor got tough resistance against young and promising Mahin Aftab. Sara won the first set 6-1 after breaking the third and fifth games of Mahin by playing consistent game from the base line.

In the second set, the score went to 5-all as both players held their serves. However, Sara eventually managed to break the 11th game of Mahin and took the set 7-5.

In the semi-finals, Sara Mansoor will face Mehak Khokhar while Ushna Suhail will take on Sarah Mahboob Khan.

In the Boys U18 singles event, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Shoaib, Aman Attique Khan and Yousaf Khan moved into the semi-finals after beating their opponents.

Top seed Muhammad Shoaib and second seed Hamza Bin Rehan will vie for top honour in the Boys U14 singles after they eliminated their opponents in the semi-finals.

0



0







Sara, Mehak, Ushna, Sarah enter tennis tourney semis was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173889-Sara-Mehak-Ushna-Sarah-enter-tennis-tourney-semis/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Sara, Mehak, Ushna, Sarah enter tennis tourney semis" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173889-Sara-Mehak-Ushna-Sarah-enter-tennis-tourney-semis.