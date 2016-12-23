Seeks report from Central district’s SSP in two months

The Sindh High Court directed the Central district’s senior superintendent of police on Thursday to conduct an inquiry into the killing of a missing person in an alleged police encounter and submit a report within two months.

The directive came at a hearing of a petition of Yar Quaid against the alleged detention of his brother Taj Mohammad by personnel of law enforcement agencies.

The petitioner submitted that his brother was running a paan shop in North Karachi when he was picked up by law enforcers on April 6 and since then his whereabouts had been unknown.

The court was informed by the Sir Syed police that Taj Mohammad was killed in a police encounter on May 28 and an FIR was registered by the Counter Terrorism Department.

A division bench, headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, observed that the petition was filed on May 11 and directed the SSP central to conduct inquiry over the alleged police encounter and submit report within two months.

In separate detention cases of Ziaul Haq and Zuhair Ali Zaidi, the high court directed the secretaries of the ministries of defence and interior to look into the matter and submit a report. The two had gone missing in the Karachi airport and Gulshan-e-Iqbal areas.

The court also directed the Rangers to file comments on a petition against the alleged illegal detention of three citizens, Naveed Kamal, Mohammad Rafiq and Yaseen, who were picked up by personnel of law enforcement agencies from Korangi and Quaidabad areas.

