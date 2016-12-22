SUKKUR: The Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Judicial Complex and Taluka Bar Library at Thari Mirwah in Khairpur, said that for the last two to four years, the focus of the judiciary was on bringing reforms to the judicial system as well as transparency in the decisions of the judiciary.

He recalled that 30 judges had been sent home on charges of corruption. The Chief Justice said they did not compromise over merit and had appointed 10 additional session judges against 22 vacant positions because only 10 candidates had qualified for those positions.

Chief Justice Shah said that Bars always played a vital role in the judicial system, and said judicial officers and judges were inducted from among the lawyers. He said that the quality of judges could improve with a responsible role of the Bar associations.

Chief Justice Shah said that the lawyers were guardians of the law. He said that at the time of induction of judicial officers last year, there were a good number of candidates from Khairpur.

He said that the process of recruitment of judicial officers had been announced again and he hoped that again the number of candidates from Khairpur would be significant.

Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah on the occasion announced Rs100,000 for purchase of furniture and books for the library of Thari Mirwah Bar Association.

0



0







Focus of judiciary is on bringing reforms in judicial system: SHC CJ was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173683-Focus-of-judiciary-is-on-bringing-reforms-in-judicial-system-SHC-CJ/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Focus of judiciary is on bringing reforms in judicial system: SHC CJ" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173683-Focus-of-judiciary-is-on-bringing-reforms-in-judicial-system-SHC-CJ.