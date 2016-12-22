‘Multan Road along orange train route to be reconstructed’

LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has directed for according top priority to public facilitation during execution of work on Package-II of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project (LOMTP), from Chouburji to Ali Town, by removing heaps of debris and other obstacles in smooth flow of traffic besides carrying out reconstruction of Multan Road and other arteries along this route.

Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, Chairman of the Steering Committee for orange train, revealed this during the weekly progress review meeting held here on Wednesday. He directed for quick mobilisation of machinery and workforce for resuming work on Package-II. All possible resources should be utilised for accomplishing the task as per international standards and the departments concerned must join hands with closer coordination for this purpose, he emphasised.

He directed for setting up a special squad by Lesco for timely arranging shutdown of electricity for speedy launching of U-tub girders for constructing elevated track for metro train along package-I as more than 250 such structures had so far been precast. He urged the contractor as well as the project director for informing Lesco in this regard at least one week before the launching of such structures in a particular locality.

He asked for giving a serious thought to the proposal for installation of baggage scanning machines at the stations of orange train for ensuring safe journey to the commuters. The meeting was informed that so far about 57 percent civil work on the project had been completed while progress on package-1 from Dera Gujran to Chouburji was 72 percent. More than half of the construction work on bridge on Lahore Ring Road near Dera Gujran has been completed while work on underground portion of the track was also progressing with special waterproofing arrangements and provision of other allied facilities at Anarkali station of the track.

PTI: Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed has said that the rulers can't deceive the nation anymore over Panama issue and the prime minister will not be able to remain in office.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed said that PML-N was using all means to fool the nation over the Panama scam but it wouldn’t succeed. He said the nation had full confidence in Imran Khan due to his credibility. Instead of posing questions to Imran, the rulers should clarify their position over the corruption 'they committed' in Qarz Utaro Mulk Sunwaro scheme and Danish schools, the PTI leader said.

PITB: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s eLearn Punjab orientation project has successfully completed 200 sessions across the province to promote use of free online digital content, including textbooks, video and audio clips.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the sessions have also been held with teaching staff at various institutes managed by the Directorate of Staff Development (DSD). The latest session was held at the Government College for Elementary Teachers, Kot Lakhpat. The session was attended by 43 teachers who are being promoted from basic pay-scale (BPS) grade 16 to grade 17.

The participants took keen interest in the session and termed it a step in the right direction. They said such sessions would enable school teachers to modernise their teaching methods through latest technology.

The participants were also provided with digital content reviewed in the session on their external hard drives so that they could share it widely on their own.

The eLearn Punjab is an open official repository of digital textbooks published by the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB). These digital books are augmented with over 10,000 videos, animations, simulations, interactive assessments and audio clips of approximately 1,300 minutes. Many public and private schools are taking advantage of this digital repository.

PHP: Additional IG Patrolling Amjad Javed Saleemi reviewed Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) performance and instructed the force to improve traffic management.

Chaired a meeting at CPO, he asked to run a campaign to install reflectors on the vehicles to avoid accidents in foggy conditions and during night hours. All DSPs should visit the posts to enhance the performance. He also stressed to complete ACRs of subordinates.

PHP DIG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, SP Imran Kishwar and all regional superintendents of police participated in the meeting.

DIG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar asked the PHP to help the people in all their problems on highways. He advised the participants to do soft, effective and friendly policing.

