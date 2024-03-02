Mir Hamza to play for Glamorgan

Pakistan’s pacer Mir Hamza in an undated picture. — Facebook/GlamCricket/File

LAHORE: Glamorgan has signed Pakistan’s Mir Hamza for the 2024 season. The 31-year-old left-armer, who has represented Pakistan in five Tests, showcased his skills for Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League T20 competition.

Mir Hamza achieved his best Test bowling figures of 4-32 during the Boxing Day Test against Australia in 2023. With prior experience in the County Championship, having played for Sussex in 2019, Hamza’s addition addresses Glamorgan’s need for seam-bowling options following Michael Neser’s departure to Hampshire.

Available for Glamorgan’s initial seven fixtures of the season in County Championship Division Two, Hamza boasts an impressive track record in first-class cricket, amassing 434 wickets at an average slightly over 22. His T20 record is equally strong, averaging 29 with best figures of 4-9.

Expressing his excitement, Mir Hamza stated, “I am thrilled to be joining Glamorgan for the County Championship this summer. It will be exciting to work with Grant [Bradburn, new Glamorgan head coach] again after working with him in Pakistan, and I can’t wait to join up with the squad, get to training, and help this great club push for a positive start to the season.”

Grant Bradburn, the head coach, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “As coach, I am excited for our group to add such an experienced performer in Mir Hamza. Having worked with Mir previously in Pakistan, I have full confidence that Mir will add huge value to our team both on and off the field.”

Mark Wallace, the Director of Cricket, welcomed the news, saying, “It’s excellent news that Mir has agreed to join us at the start of the season. He’s an international bowler with a fine record and previous experience in county cricket. We’re looking forward to welcoming him to Cardiff.”