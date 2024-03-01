National Under-20 Volleyball Championship begins today

Representational image. — APP File

LAHORE: Engro National Under-20 Volleyball Championship will begin on Friday (today) at the Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar. The draws were held on Thursday.

In the opener on Friday, KP Greens will take on Gilgit-Baltistan. It will be followed by the shows between PAF and Balochistan, WAPDA and KP Whites and Islamabad and Pakistan Board.