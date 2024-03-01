Karachi University Interdepartmental Sports Gala under way

The image shows a moment in the Karachi University Interdepartmental Sports Gala. — Facebook/uoktimes

KARACHI: The Karachi University Interdepartmental Sports Gala commenced at the campus football ground on Wednesday.

The eight-day long sports gala is being organized by the KU Directorate of Physical Education in which around 4, 500 male and female students of 40 departments are participating in the games including archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, football, cricket, volleyball, and special races for the differently-abled students of the KU.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi while inaugurating the gala mentioned that sports activity helps in strengthening a person mentally and physically. He added that although the resources are limited, the KU administration will do whatever is possible to promote the sports activities and players on the campus.

Dr Khalid Iraqi informed the audience that a modern football ground is under construction and within two months it will be ready to play. The KU has also initiated a plan to build a football academy with the support of the Higher Education Commission on this ground.

On this occasion, the KU Director of the Directorate of Physical Education Professor Dr Basit Ansari said that this is a very good sign that differently-abled students are also participating in the Sports Gala 2024 besides a large number of male and female students.