Amir applauds Babar’s mastery

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir (L) and Former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam — Facebook/Somerset County Cricket Club

LAHORE: Former Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir, currently representing Quetta Gladiators in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine, lauded the exceptional shot development displayed by Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam during his spectacular century against Islamabad United in Lahore.

Babar’s dazzling innings of 111 runs off just 63 deliveries showcased aggressive stroke play, featuring 14 boundaries and two sixes, maintaining a remarkable striking rate of 176.19.

Amir praised Babar’s ability to venture beyond his comfort zone and implement improvisations, emphasising the significance of this evolution. The former left-arm pacer, who has consistently advised Babar to explore different facets of his game, expressed his satisfaction with the captain’s expanded shot repertoire.

“The way he played his last innings and the shots he played. I always used to tell him to play outside his comfort zone. It is a very good sign for Pakistan cricket that he has developed those shots,” commented Amir during a media interaction in Karachi. Amir clarified that he holds no personal animosity towards Babar. “We have played cricket together, and we have a good relationship,” he added.