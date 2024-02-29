 
Thursday February 29, 2024
Sports

Reid named among vice-captains on Europe’s Solheim Cup team

By REUTERS
February 29, 2024
Mel Reid of England hits her putt on the 14th hole during round two of the Cambia Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland. — AFP/File
LONDON: European Solheim Cup captain Suzann Pettersen named Anna Nordqvist, Laura Davies, Caroline Martens and Mel Reid as her four vice-captains on Wednesday ahead of the biennial event in September.

Nordqvist, Davies and Martens stay in their roles as vice-captains from the 2023 edition when Team Europe retained the Solheim Cup while England’s Reid was a vice-captain in 2019.