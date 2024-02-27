HBL PSL first leg to end with Lahore-Multan clash today

LAHORE: The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is set to witness a high-stakes clash as Lahore Qalandars take on Multan Sultans in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 on Tuesday.

The contest is crucial for both teams, with Lahore desperately seeking their first win after a series of defeats, while Multan aim to maintain their position at the top of the table.

An undated image of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. — AFP File

Lahore Qalandars have faced a tough start to the season, losing five consecutive matches despite putting up commendable performances. The defending champions have been unfortunate in close encounters, experiencing defeat in hard-fought battles. On the other hand, Multan Sultans have had a stellar season, winning four out of five games, positioning themselves as the table-toppers.

For Lahore Qalandars, Rassie van der Dussen and Sahibzada Farhan have been consistent run-scorers. In the bowling department, Shaheen Afridi has shown his prowess, taking crucial wickets. The team will be banking on these key players to turn their fortunes in the match.

Multan Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, boasts a well-rounded team with contributions from Reeza Hendricks, David Wiley, and Iftikhar Ahmed. Mohammad Ali has been exceptional with the ball, leading the wicket-taking charts.

Lahore Qalandars have been plagued by injuries, affecting their overall performance. Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the remainder of PSL 2024 due to a dislocated shoulder, adding to their challenges.

Lahore will be eager to capitalize on their encouraging signs from the previous game and pull off an upset against the table-topping Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans enter the match as favourites, given their exceptional form in the tournament. Lahore Qalandars, however, will be motivated to secure their first win and can be formidable if they maintain their recent batting form.

Teams:

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Dan Lawrence*, David Wiese, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Lorcan Tucker, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Rassie van der Dussen, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Fayyaz, Shai Hope, Sikandar Raza and Zaman Khan, Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun Mahmood and Tayyab Abbas.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Aftab Ibrahim, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Iftikhar Ahmad, Ihsanullah, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Olly Stone, Reeza Hendricks, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir and Usman Khan, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Shahzad and Yasir Khan.

TODAY'S FIXTURE

Multan vs Lahore

7:00 pm PST