Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United set to clash today

LAHORE: In the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024, Peshawar Zalmi are to face Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Both teams have had a mixed start to the tournament, and both will be desperate to secure a crucial win and climb up the points table.

Shadab Khan (left) is excited after an Islamabad United bowler takes a wicket during a PSL match against Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi, on February 23, 2023. — PSL

The former champions started the season with a win but faced setbacks in the following matches. Their key players like Colin Munro, Alex Hales, and Azam Khan have struggled with the bat, putting pressure on the bowling unit.

The Islamabad United captain will aim to lead from the front, both with the ball. Despite boasting a strong lineup, Peshawar Zalmi haven’t found their rhythm as a unit. After two consecutive losses, they secured a win in the last game and will look to build on that momentum.

The captain of Peshawar Zalmi, Babar Azam, will look to anchor the innings and guide his team to a consecutive victory. Given Peshawar Zalmi’s recent win and Islamabad United’s batting struggles, Zalmi have a better chance of securing a victory in this fixture. A competitive match is expected, with a target around 160-175 being considered chaseable.

The Gaddafi Stadium pitch has shown a tendency to slow down as the tournament progresses. The team winning the toss is likely to choose to bowl first, taking advantage of the evening dew, which is expected to play a crucial role. With the initial movement aiding pacers, spinners could find it easier as the ball loses its shape.

Teams:

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Arif Yaqoob, Arshad Iqbal*, Khurram Shahzad, Gus Atkinson*, Asif Ali, Daniel Mousley, Luke Wood, Mohammad Haris, Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Sufyan Muqeem, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Umair Afridi, Shamar Joseph and Waqar Salamkheil, Aimal Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mehran Mumtaz and Mohammad Zeeshan

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Alex Hales, Azam Khan, Colin Munro, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Jordan Cox, Matthew Forde, Mohammad Waseem, Naseem Shah, Obed McCoy, Qasim Akram, Rumman Raees, Salman Ali Agha, Shahab Khan and Tymal Mills, Hunain Shah, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah.

TODAY'S FIXTURE

Peshawar vs Islamabad

7:00 pmPST