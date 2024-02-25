Sultans face Gladiators in epic clash

MULTAN: As the sun descends over the Multan International Cricket Stadium, cricket enthusiasts brace themselves for a thrilling encounter in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2024.

The 11th match of the season is poised to witness the Multan Sultans locking horns with the Quetta Gladiators in a high-octane clash, promising a display of strategic depth and cricketing finesse.

Multan Sultans' players celebrate wicket during match against Islamabad United at Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 on February 20, 2024. — PCB

The Multan Sultans, looking to bounce back from a recent narrow defeat against Peshawar Zalmi, face the Quetta Gladiators, riding the wave of a hard-fought victory over Islamabad United. Multan Sultans suffered a narrow defeat against Peshawar Zalmi while Quetta Gladiators registered a hard-fought win over Islamabad United.

For Quetta Gladiators, Abrar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Rilee Rossouw, Sherfane Rutherford and Mohammad Waseem Jnr., put in excellent performances. Similarly, for Multan Sultans, Dawid Malan, Yasir Khan, Reeza Hendricks, David Willey, Mohammad Ali and Usama Mir played key roles.