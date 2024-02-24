Wasim Jr enjoying bowling with Amir

Quetta Gladiators’ pace bowler Mohammad Wasim Junior can be seen in this image during the PSL match. — Facebook/Quetta Gladiators

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators’ pace bowler Mohammad Wasim Junior has said that he enjoys bowling with Mohammad Amir, who he said is a world-class bowler. “I am enjoying bowing with Mohammad Amir who is a world-class bowler. The way he bowls in the start and then in the death overs I am really enjoying bowling alongside him,” Wasim said in a post-match news conference.

Wasim on Thursday night bowled extremely well as he picked 3-20 in his quota of four overs to enable Quetta Gladiators to restrict Islamabad United to 138-9 here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

In response, Jason Roy (37), skipper Rilee Rossouw (34 not out) and Sherfane Rutherford (29) did well with the bat to guide Gladiators to the target with ten balls to spare after losing seven wickets.

Wasim said that he bowled as per plans which paid off. “I did not bowl well in the previous matches but today I bowled with a plan. I had been told not to go after wickets and hit hard length. Quetta Gladiators management guides the players very well and its environment is very good,” Wasim said.

Asked if with the induction of Shane Watson as head coach and Shan Tait as bowling coach Quetta Gladiators seem to be a different team, Wasim said that they are guiding the unit very well.

“Although I am playing for the first time for Quetta its management, featuring head coach Shane Watson and bowling Shan Tait, with whom I have also worked in the national team, are guiding us well and the plan which they give us we try to implement. Amir’s induction is a huge plus as he is a very fine bowler,” he said.

Wasim said that momentum shifted towards Quetta when Salman Ali Agha got run out, adding the way he was playing and the start he had given to his side was fantastic. “We knew that 160 to 170 runs on this wicket would be very good,” he said.

Wasim also appreciated the team’s combination. “The way our combination has been formed, it’s very good. Change of captaincy does not matter much; what matters is the team combination and we have a fine combination,” Wasim said.