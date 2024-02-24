Pakistan-Jordan game to be played in daylight

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee on Friday gave a big message to the nation as it said that Pakistan will host Jordan in Islamabad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round home game.

Players while playing a football match at the Jinnah Stadium. — Facebook/Pakistan Football Federation

However, it confirmed that the show will be staged in daylight. “Jordan and Pakistan will meet in daylight,” NC said in a statement. The decision was taken because of the absence of floodlights, it added. This match will be played at the Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, on March 21. On March 26, Pakistan will face the same team in Jordan.