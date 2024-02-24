Pakistan-Jordan game to be played in daylight

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee on Friday gave a big message to the nation as it said that Pakistan will host Jordan in Islamabad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round home game.
However, it confirmed that the show will be staged in daylight. “Jordan and Pakistan will meet in daylight,” NC said in a statement. The decision was taken because of the absence of floodlights, it added. This match will be played at the Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, on March 21. On March 26, Pakistan will face the same team in Jordan.
LONDON: England’s Jack Leach will undergo surgery after a knee injury ruled him out of the ongoing Test series in...
LEVERKUSEN, Germany: Bayer Leverkusen battled past Mainz 05 2-1 on Friday to go 11 points clear at the top of the...
AUCKLAND: David Warner has withdrawn from the third and final match of Australia’s Twenty20 series against New...
KARACHI: Omar Khalid Hussain carded an impressive round of two-under par 70 to take a five-shot lead in the 13th SGA...
ISLAMABAD: Ahmad Nael Qureshi made the country proud by winning the ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World...
HOUSTON: The field for the Texas Children’s Houston Open became much stronger on Friday. Wyndham Clark of the...