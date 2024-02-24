India beat Pakistan by 46 runs

ISLAMABAD: Indian blind team came back strongly to beat Pakistan by 46 runs to level the three-match bilateral series 1-1 at the Cricket Academy Ground in Dubai Friday.

Sunil Ramesh slammed a superb 87 as India amassed 224 for 3 in 20 overs. Pakistan again won the toss and opted to bowl first. India seized the opportunity to put up a daunting score.

Sunil Ramesh showcased his batting talent with an impressive 87 runs off 61 balls, while Venkatesh Rao and Ajay Kumar Reddy contributed 56 and 42, respectively.

In reply, Pakistan’s batsmen started confidently but faltered under the pressure. Salman scored a resilient 58 off 42 balls. Badar Munir scored 30 off 16 balls and Nisar Ali 25 runs as Pakistan managed 178 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in reply.

Hussain Muhammad, the Consul General at Pakistan Consulate General Dubai was the chief guest on the occasion. The series decider will be played on Sunday (tomorrow).