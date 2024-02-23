Awais blasts his way into Asian Snooker final

LAHORE: Pakistan’s experienced cueist Awais Ullah Munir on Thursday blasted his way into the final of the ACBS Asian Men’s Snooker Championship 2024 being held in Doha.

Awais Ullah downed Amir Sarkhosh of Iran in the semi-final 4-1 to qualify for the final to be held on Friday (today). It was almost a one-sided affair as Awais, barring a second frame hiccup, looked in complete control of the proceedings and sealed a fantastic win.

He started the fixture quite brightly when he won the first frame 67-43. He did not keep focus in the second frame which he lost 0-80 as the Iranian displayed fine skills and his potting ability looked well.

However, Awais Ullah fought back strongly and won the next three frames quite convincingly to wrap up a well-deserved victory. The frame score was 57-36, 0-80, 75-15, 67-47, 69-32 in favour of the Pakistani cueist.

Earlier, Awais Ullah defeated Milad Fathpour Kashani of Iran 4-1 in the quarter-finals. After taking the first frame 67-43 Awais went down in the second frame 21-74. In this frame Milad fired a break of 59. However, Awais regained composure and won the next three frames to complete an emphatic victory.