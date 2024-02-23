Qalandars will fight back: Linde

Lahore Qalandars’ South African allrounder George Linde gestures in this image released on February 21, 2024. — Facebook/Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE: Despite losing three matches in a row, Lahore Qalandars’ South African allrounder George Linde is confident that the defending champions will make a fightback in the HBL PSL 9.

“Obviously we lost three of three but look our bowling attack is world-class. You know it’s a game of cricket, low margins and Rizwan played elegant innings today. Lahore are champions of the last season and the season before and I am pretty sure we will comeback as a team because it’s very good unit,” Linde told a post-match news conference.

Riding on solid batting performances from Rassie van der Dussen (54) and Fakhar Zaman (41), Lahore Qalandars amassed 166-5 in the allotted 20 overs at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday night.

Multan achieved the target with six balls to spare thanks to skipper Mohammad Rizwan’s gritty knock of 82 off 59 balls and a late cameo from Iftikhar Ahmed who displayed terrific power-hitting skills, smashing an 11-ball 34 not out.

Iftikhar smashed two sixes and five fours in his blistering knock. Linde commended Rizwan and Iftikhar’s batting. “Yes, obviously they both played well, especially Rizwan. Iftikhar came at a crucial stage and batted so well. I will not reflect it we could have done better or not we will sit and discuss the issues after the game,” said Linde, who was seen spinning the ball a lot.

He said that being defending champions a big responsibility rests on their shoulders to make it to the playoffs. “Yes, it’s a big responsibility being defending champions but I am sure we can fight back strongly and now we are little bit under the pump now with straight losses,” Linde said.

“We have seven games to go and if we win five out of seven because this is the champion team and we have champion players in our team as well. If we get to the playoffs then I am pretty sure we can win the trophy again,” Linde said. Asked about how he felt having landed in Multan just a day before the game, Linde said that he has played in Pakistan before.