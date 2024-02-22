United face Gladiators in high-stakes showdown

LAHORE: All eyes are set on the thrilling clash between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators in the 8th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League, scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday (today).
Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators have locked horns in 17 matches, with Islamabad United emerging victorious in 9 encounters and Quetta Gladiators claiming 8 wins.
Islamabad United, following their victory over the champions Lahore Qalandars in the opening match, faced a narrow defeat against Multan Sultans. Despite the loss, their performance showcased resilience, falling short by only 5 wickets with 1 ball remaining. Jordan Cox’s impressive batting and Agha Salman’s unstoppable form at number three have bolstered Islamabad United’s batting lineup.
The bowling department, spearheaded by Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, and Tymal Mills, presents a formidable challenge to the opposition. With no injuries reported, Islamabad United are expected to field the same lineup that showcased promising performances in the earlier matches.
Considering the trend of teams choosing to bowl first at this venue, the toss could play a crucial role. The captain winning the toss might opt to bowl first, taking advantage of the conditions and setting the tone for the match.
Quetta Gladiators, riding high on confidence after overpowering Lahore and Peshawar in their previous games, enter this clash as the favourites. The squad remains injury-free, and no changes are expected in their playing XI, maintaining consistency in their winning combination. They have Saud Shakeel, Rilee Rossouw, and Sherfane Rutherford for quick scoring. In their bowling ranks they have Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Husnain, Akeal Hosein, and Abrar Ahmed with an ability to unsettle any opposition.
Teams from
Quetta Gladiators: Rilee Rossouw (c), Abrar Ahmad, Bismillah Khan, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Omair bin Yousuf, Sajjad Ali Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmad, Saud Shakeel, Sherfane Rutherford, Sohail Khan, Umar Amin, Usman Qadir, Usman Tariq and Will Smeed
Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Alex Hales, Azam Khan, Colin Munro, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Jordan Cox, Matthew Forde, Mohammad Waseem, Naseem Shah, Obed McCoy, Qasim Akram, Rumman Raees, Salman Ali Agha, Shahab Khan and Tymal Mills, Hunain Shah, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah.
TODAY'S FIXTURE
United V Gladiators
7:00 pmPST
