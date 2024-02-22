Omni Racing all set for Dubai Endurance Championship

KARACHI: Pakistani motorsports takes a leap forward as the Omni Racing team, comprising the top four racing drivers of the country, Syed Ovais Naqvi (c), Shahzeb Qureshi, Omer Khuhro, and Sanaan Jamali, prepare to compete in the first round of the Dubai Endurance Championship 2024 on Feb 24.

This image shows karts on a racing track. — Instagram/omnikartingcircuit

“Motorsports in Pakistan has long lacked a dedicated facility to foster talent and nurture passion,” says Syed Ovais Naqvi, CEO of Omni Karting Circuit (OKC) and captain of the Omni Racing team. “With the launch of OKC’s international-standard track, we aim to invigorate the sport, holding local championships and providing comprehensive training and development programmes.”

Naqvi further says, “Our goal is to elevate Pakistani karting to an official sport, allowing individuals to hone their skills and compete internationally. Through initiatives like Omni Racing, we aim to empower our top drivers to showcase their talent on the global stage, raising the name of OKC and Pakistan with pride.”