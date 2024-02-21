Rookie Nafay over the moon after stunning knock

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators rookie batsman Khawaja Nafay has said that he applied what he had practiced and got success against Lahore Qalandars. “Thank God I delivered today. I applied it smartly what I had practiced,” Nafay told a post-match news conference on Monday night.

Cricketer Khawaja Nafay of Quetta Gladiators poses with the MoM Award. — Facebook/Quetta Gladiators

Khawaja Nafay on Monday night showed his class as he hammered an unbeaten 31-ball 60 with four fours and three sixes to enable Quetta Gladiators achieve the 187-run target against Lahore Qalandars with five balls to spare after losing five wickets in the process. This was the second successive win for Gladiators whose performance during the previous three seasons was not good.

“We have a good combination, have fine coach and the way they give us confidence and inshaAllah we will try to do the best this season,” Nafay said. “I have been backed by Azam Khan as I have been playing in his Pakistan Cricket Club from childhood. Nadeem Omar, Nabeel Hashmi and my coach Liaquat Khan have also backed me a lot,” he said.